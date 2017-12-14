Aucilla Christian Academy Spelling Bee

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy held its Spelling Bee recently. Beginning with three classroom winners then on to the three school winners.

The three ACA winners are: Kaitlyn Tharpe, 1st place; Laney Cruce, 2nd place; and Hayden Ashworth, 3rd place.

These three ACA Spelling Bee winners will go on to compete in the Jefferson County Spelling Bee. The competition will be held at 7 p.m. on January 18, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center, on West Walnut Street and South Water Street.

The community is invited to attend this special event. Encouraging these students and praising them for a job well-done is just what they will need to move on to the Florida state competition.