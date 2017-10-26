Aucilla Christian Academy students learn about forestry

Debbie Snapp

Florida Forestry Service Agent Sean Allen made a special visit to Aucilla Christian Academy recently. He made a presentation to the 6th and 7th grade students about forest and forestry related issues.

The students participate in hands-on learning, and view slides and clips related to the material and information they were given.

Assistant Principal and Secondary History Teacher Colby Roberts explained, " The students were given ample time to ask questions and share stories.”

Students and teachers earned a great deal of knowledge in relation to the benefits of forests and forestry. All in attendance were given a selection of gifts and prizes to take with them.

For more information and pictures visit aucilla.org or call 850-997-3597.