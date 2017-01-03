Aucilla Christian Academy varsity boys basketball rolls on

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors varsity basketball team had an away game against Countryside School. The Warriors were victorious in the game, 61-13. Gatlin Nennstiel led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points, while Daulton Browning added 10 points for the Warriors.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Warriors were back home for a game with Robert F. Munroe High School, from Quincy. The Warriors were again victorious. ACA dominated Munroe winning with a 63-37 score. The Warriors had four players scoring in double digits. Nennstiel led the way with 16 points, followed by Timothy Finlayson's 13 points. Hank Wirick and Darrin Ellis scored 12 points each in the Warriors' win.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the Warriors had a home game against Highland Christian. The Warriors came up short in this contest, the final score was 70-54. Finlayson was the top Warrior scorer with 14 points. Donnie Kinsey added 11 points in the Warriors' effort.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Warriors were on the road to take on Oak Hill High School. The Warriors lost a hard fought match in overtime. The final score for the contest was 81-77. Nennstiel scored 25 points for the Warriors. Finlayson scored 20 points and Brandon Bates added 15 points to the Warriors' total.

The next home game for the Warriors is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, against Maclay High School. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.