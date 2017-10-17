Aucilla Christian Academy volleyball season ends with Senior Night

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Lady Warriors of Aucilla Christian School (ACA) concluded their regular season on a mixed note. On Monday Oct 2, the Lady Warriors traveled to Tallahassee to take on FAMU High. ACA defeated FAMU High in four sets, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25 and 25-9. On Thursday, Oct 5, the Lady Warriors were again on the road when they took on Community Christian School (CCS). The ACA junior varsity team was defeated by the CCS junior varsity in straight sets, 17-25 and 12-25. The ACA varsity team was defeated in four sets, 25-20, 16-25, 15-25 and 21-25.

The Lady Warriors concluded their regular season at home on Tue. Oct 10 with a match against Madison County High School (MCHS). MCHS won the match in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 18-25. The Lady Warriors honored six seniors during the evening: Abigail Morgan, Jessica Giddens, Kaylie Rogers, Camryn Grant, Elizabeth Hightower and Summer Dee.

The Lady Warriors are the number two seed heading into the District Tournament at Robert F. Munroe High School, in Quincy, Fl.