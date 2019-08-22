Aucilla Christian Academy welcomes new teacher Louisa Saylor

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Louisa Saylor has joined the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) family this year. She will be teaching fourth and fifth grade English, language arts, social studies and Bible.

Saylor attended Cincinnati Christian University, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Biblical Studies. She is currently pursuing her Master's degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She has been teaching for six years, in Cincinnati, Ohio and in Leon County, Fla.

Saylor is a Monticello resident. She attends Elizabeth Baptist Church with her family. During her free time, she enjoys coffee, spending time with her husband and fellowship with her church family.

Her desire for this school year is "to be the hands, feet, arms and eyes of Jesus to this learning community."