Aucilla honors students with highest GPA’s

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

At Aucilla Christian Academy's secondary academic awards program, which was held on Friday, May 17, ACA students between the grades of sixth through twelfth were honored.

Every grade recognized the students that had achieved the highest grade point average (GPA) in their class in various studies, such as English, Bible, economics, math, world history and more.

The honored students were: Raegan Walker (sixth grade): Language arts, math, science and received a citizenship award; Emma Green (sixth grade): World cultures; Walker Sparkman (seventh grade): Received a citizenship award; Bradynn Johnson (seventh grade): Language arts, math, science and geography; Anna Drawdy (eighth grade): Math; Jace Grant (eighth grade): Algebra 1 and history and received a citizenship award; Kaitlyn Tharpe (eighth grade): Language arts and science; Tristan Walker (ninth grade): Physical science; Kasey Chmura (ninth grade): English I, geometry and Spanish; R.J. Hightower (ninth grade): Received a citizenship award; Joey Davis (tenth grade): Algebra 11 and received a citizenship award; Keira Evans (tenth grade): World history; MaKayla Walker (tenth grade): Spanish II; Selina Drawdy (tenth grade): English II, biology and Spanish II; Jason Hamilton (eleventh grade): AP English, AP American history and chemistry; Nathan Green (eleventh grade): English III; Brandon Hannon (eleventh grade): Trig/precalculus; Julianna Lindsey (eleventh grade): American history; Frank Roberts (eleventh grade): Received a citizenship award; Brandon Bates (twelfth grade): English IV; Justin Grantham (twelfth grade): Economics/American government and received a citizenship award; Ian Hutsell (twelfth grade): AP English literature; Kaitlin Lane (twelfth grade): Bible; Cody Smith (twelfth grade): Math for college readiness; Emily Brock (twelfth grade): AP economics/American government, physics and Bible.