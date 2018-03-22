Aucilla hoops teams win academic titles

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Both the girls' varsity basketball and boys' varsity basketball teams at Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) have been recognized as the Florida Class 2A Academic State Champions for the 2017-18 school year. In an announcement from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) both teams led among all Class 2A schools from across the state in team cumulative grade point average (GPA). The team GPA for the Lady Warriors was 3.825. The team GPA for the Warriors was 3.611, which not only led Class 2A, but was the second highest team GPA among all classifications for boys' varsity basketball in the state. This makes the fourth Academic State Championship earned by ACA this school year. Earlier in the year, the Warriors' varsity football team and golf teams both won Academic State Championships in their prospective sports.

With the basketball titles, ACA is well in the lead to win the overall Academic Team Championship for Class 2A. The top school in each classification will win a plaque at the end of the school year. “Congratulations Warriors! Way to continue to represent HIM in all you do, both on the court and in the classroom,” said Dan Nennstiel, ACA Athletic Director.