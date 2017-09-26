Aucilla River logging issue heating up

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The threatened logging of a 160-acre parcel of old-growth cypress on the Aucilla River, an issue that had gone off the radar for a while and returned a couple of months ago, appears to be heating up, with attorneys now involved.

According to the latest report from Roy King, of the Aucilla/Wacissa River Group (AWR), which is monitoring the situation, the Tall Timbers Land Conservancy (TTRS) has been trying to negotiate a solution with Ware Forest, Inc., the Georgia-based timber company that owns the parcel. So far, however, the negotiations have proven futile.

