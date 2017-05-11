Aucilla wins district baseball title

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors won the Class 2A District 1 baseball championship. The Warriors defeated Robert F. Munroe High School on Thursday, May 4, in Quincy. The Warriors were victorious in the district championship game with an 8-6 final score.

The Warriors have had an up and down season, tallying a 13-11-1 record. However, in district play, the Warriors were undefeated with a 5-0 record.

The Warriors met Eagle's View High School from Jacksonville in the Regional Semi-final game of the state Class 2A baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10. The Warriors came out on top with a 6-4 victory. The Warriors will now advance to the Regional Final game against Christ's Church Academy from Jacksonville on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.