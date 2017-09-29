Audi James Anderson (2013- 2017)

Audi James Anderson was only four years old when he died suddenly on September 23, 2017.

His family is so thankful they were allowed to share these short years with him.

Audi was such a sweet and special little boy and he touched the lives of so many. He had a smile that would melt your heart.

Audi loved his big sisters, Bailee, (8) and Aubree (6).

Audi was born on January 7, 2013 to Max and Lindsay Anderson. His grandparents are John and Angie Anderson of Marianna, FL. His paternal great grandmother is Josephine (Dodie) Anderson.

Audi, you will be missed by so many but never forgotten.

