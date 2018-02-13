Auditions for Murder Mystery Theater

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Opera House Stage Company will hold auditions for a Motley Crew of Pirates for its ever popular annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

The play is in need of a few men and women to perform/swagger in 'Murd-Darr!!! - Pirates of the Salty Dog', by Toby Otero.

Auditions will be held at the Monticello Opera House, 185 West Washington Street, on Sunday, February 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, February 19 for 6 to 8 p.m.

Show dates are all four weekends in May, including 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Bartering/rehearsals begin the first week of March.

For more information contact Denise Tosado at 786-205-8217 or Judy Turner at 850-997-2259.