August Church News Notes

August 12

New Bethel AME Church will host a Praise & Worship Service honoring Johnnie Lee Morris, lll, son of Emma and Johnnie Lee Morris, Jr., for his academic accomplishments. The program is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. Youth Prophet Treavon Rowls of Tallahassee will be speaker for this special occasion. For questions or concerns contact Morris at 850-597-3386 or 850-544-8798. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, church pastor.

August 13

Springfield AME Church will hold a Pastor's Appreciation Celebration for its Pastor Gloria A. Cox at 3 p.m. on Sunday with guest preacher Rev. Dr. Melvin Roberts, pastor of Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

August 13

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 555 Fulford Road, will hold its Women's Day program at 3 p.m. on Sunday with speaker Min. Annette Benjamin of the Holy Ghost Revival Center in Lloyd. Call 850-997-1139 for more information. Rev. Ernest J. Bruton, pastor.

August 13

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 8753 Waukeenah Highway, will celebrates its pastor's 2nd anniversary beginning on Sunday at 11 a.m. with guest pastor Rev. James Mack and the St. Rilla Missionary Baptist Church Lloyd. At 3 p.m. with guest pastor Moderator Rev. Dr. Issac Manning and the Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church Wacissa. For more information contact Sis. Juanita Williams at 850-509-4546 Rev. Henry Macon, pastor, 850-997-2200.

August 14

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

August 15

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

August 16

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to

eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

August 17

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

August 25

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

August 25, 26

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

August 28

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

September 7

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come, and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567.

