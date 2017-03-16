Auxiliary Yard Sale

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49 held its Yard Sale fundraiser on Saturday in the post home on South Water Street.

The fundraising event was well-received by the community. Many, many donated items sold earlier in the day. Items not sold by mid-afternoon were boxed up and sent to the Monticello Woman's Club for their Spring Yard Sale.

Event Coordinator Jaunita Faircloth and her committee members thank the community for its donations to a great cause... Jefferson County Veterans. Funds generated from this event will be used to serve the community and its veterans.

The American Legion and Sons of the American Legion members also had a good day with their Chili & Hotdogs, and their Gun Raffle ticket sales.

These groups meet monthly at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Otto Walker Post 49. For more information about these fundraising events or for membership information contact Post Commander Bruce Sandell at 850-997-2767 or SAL Commander Leighton Langford at 850-997-8947 or Auxiliary Unit President Debbie Mitchem at 850-997-5456.