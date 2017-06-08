Avoidable Deep Trouble?

Hah, do not blame this one on the Democrats or the free press. The Republicans control both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Oh yeah the Presidency too.

Maybe if the President would stop tweeting, read some actual Intel reports, stopped playing golf, learned some basic history, civics and science, stopped snubbing our allies, received his news from more than one network and got out of Putin's bed he could get something done.

He should learn that it is much more difficult to build something Great than it is to tear it down. Ask any carpenter. Maybe he should consult the most revered carpenter for guidance more often.

Folks, he was elected by an actual minority, but duly elected nonetheless.

I'm just hoping the system of law and institutions of governmental balance and religious tolerance survive. I truly believe America is already Great. Maybe a little nicked but we still have the best country on this planet.

Just my thoughts...

Bill Avery