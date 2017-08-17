Back to School Bash at Memorial MBC

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will host its 'Back to School Bash' on Sunday, August 20, beginning at 11 a.m. with a Morning Worship Service.

This is a free event for all parents and students. School supplies and an afternoon luncheon meal will be offered and shared with all attending at no charge.

The church is located at 780 2nd Street, in downtown Monticello. Rev. Dr. J.B. Duval is church pastor.

Contact Sis. Tara Russell at 850-342-4691 for more information.