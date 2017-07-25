Bailey “Dan” Stokley, age 57, passed away on July 22, 2017.

Dan lived in Monticello his entire life, where he worked for the family business, Stokley Pecan. His main enjoyment during the day was working with his cows. Among his hobbies, Dan was an avid arrowhead collector. He also enjoyed his off time, fishing down at the Wacissa River.

Preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Leola Brock Stokley; his parents Bailey and Carmela Stokley; two sisters Jo Stanley and Janet Stokley; Survivors include his older brother, Louis Stokley; one son, Justin Stokley; one daughter Josie Bridges (Cole) and one Granddaughter Bailey Kate Bridges.

The service for Mr. Stokley will be held Graveside at Sardis Cemetery in Monticello on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:00 am. There will be a visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday July 26, 2017, the night before at Beggs Funeral Home Monticello Chapel 485 E. Dogwood St. Monticello, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice House.

