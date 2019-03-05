Basil Leroy Perkins

Basil Perkins was called to his final home on March 1, 2019. He was born in Wellsville, NY, on April 5, 1938. He was one of six brothers and one sister who have all passed before him. He grew up in Canaseraga, NY.

Basil is survived by his two children: Michael Perkins (Tracie) of Woodville, FL; and Debbie Mitchem of Monticello, FL. God has blessed him with four grandchildren: Amanda White of Tallahassee, FL; Michael Perkins (Latoya Perkins) of Monticello, FL; Ashley Perkins of Tallahassee, FL; and Kayla Mitchem of Tallahassee, FL. He also has four great grandchildren: Kylie White of Monticello, FL; Kenley Perkins of Tallahassee, FL; Dewayne and Demi Perkins of Monticello, FL. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Basil retired in 1977 after 20 years with the Air Force, he was a Vietnam Veteran and also retired from the State of Florida, DHSMV after 21 years in the Maintenance Department. Basil had a passion for gardening and much love for his John Deere Tractors and above all, the love for his country. Basil was a 37-year long member of the American Legion Post 49 in Monticello, FL. Basil will be truly missed by family and friends. He never met a stranger.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Springfield Cemetery in Lloyd, FL. The family received friends and family Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 485 E. Dogwood St., Monticello, FL.

