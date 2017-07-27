Bassett’s Dairy Introduces Modern Milk Parlor in 1970

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Dairy farming is hot, hard, dirty work that requires a lot of drive and dedication to do. This author can attest to that, having watched his parents and oldest sister and the parents of many of his friends and classmates employed in it. Having done just a little bit of it himself, the author decided he would find another career but he has long had an admiration for those who put food on their families’ tables by engaging in dairying.

In 1970, Robert and Louella Bembry moved their family from the confines of Madison County and Lee forty miles west to Monticello, where Robert found work at Bassett’s Dairy. The same year the Bembrys moved to Monticello was the same year that the Bassetts moved from a flat milk parlor to a modern milk parlor. The parlor stood head and shoulders above the old flat barn that had been used for decades for milking. The flat barn would still be used as a barn for pregnant and sick animals but the new barn would be used to milk 850 cows twice daily. Later that number would be increased to 1,200 cows twice daily.

The milk produced would be sold east of Tallahassee and served in schools. The iconic Bassett’s Dairy milk cartons were blue and blue with stripes near the top and bore a logo of an animal with the name Bassett’s featured with flair on a flourishing font. The slogan of Bassett’s Milk was proudly proclaimed on each carton as “The Milk of Superior Flavor.”

The legacy of Bassett’s Dairy began in the 1920s as Wilmer W. Bassett, Sr. built his first dairy when his son, Wilmer, Jr., was only six years old. In 1945, the Bassett family built a dairy on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, which later was home to Borden’s Dairy, the Bassetts having sold the location after operating it for five years. (An interesting side note is that when the Bassetts displayed the new milk parlor in Monticello to the public in 1970, ice cream was furnished by Borden’s for guests. The author of this article remembers eating some of the ice cream at six years old, along with his brother and sisters.)

Wilmer Bassett, Jr. was a dairy farmer his entire life, except for a five-year stint in the military, which included serving as a major in World War II and his college career, where he received degrees in animal science and agricultural economics at the University of Florida and the United States Department of Agriculture graduate school in Washington, D.C. He and his brothers, Bert, Ray, Curry, and James Bassett were all involved in the dairy business in one form or another.

The elder Bassett died in February 1969.

In 1970, Bassett’s Dairy farm encompassed almost 2,000 acres. A total of 1,250 acres were owned by the Bassetts, while the rest of it was rented. The Bassetts usually raised 300 acres of corn each year. A total of 4,000 tons of corn silage and 2,000 tons of sorghum silage were being used at the time to feed the cattle, but the Bassetts were looking at feeding them wheat that year.

“We try to feed them something green all year round,” Wilmer Bassett said at the time, “with millet into the fall and green chop oats and rye in winter supplementing our silage.”

In 1970, the Bassett herd was 60 percent Holstein, eight percent Brown Swiss, and 32 percent Jersey. Breeding and culling was based on records from the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. A computer at the University of North Carolina told the dairy when to breed each cow, using artificial insemination from production-tested bulls.

The dairy raised all replacement cattle except for a few registered breeding stock.

According to the Bassetts, Holsteins at the dairy produced from 14,000-15,000 pounds of milk a day. Brown Swiss produced 11,000-12,000 pounds a day. Jerseys produced over 10,000 pounds a day.

Don Hanson, general manager of Bassett’s Dairy, said that herds were separated by milk production. Hanson also served as president of the Florida Holstein-Friesian Association.

In September 1970, Bassett’s Dairy joined the Northeast Florida Milk Producers Association.

“Working together is our salvation,” said Bassett, adding that he did not know why Bassett’s Dairy had not joined the Milk Producers Association before.

Every employee of the dairy was on the lookout for mastitis. Hanson said the dairy had a low rate of the infection because of the vigilance of the employees and frequent visits by Dr. Bob Love, veterinarian. Cows were pulled from the herd when a strip plate test by the Florida Department of Agriculture showed a cow had the infection.

“Never get satisfied with your mastitis control program,” Hanson said, “or you will get in trouble in short order.”

The calf farm for the dairy was a half-mile from the dairy down what is now known as Bassett Dairy Road. Calves were moved there into holding pens the day after they were born. They received shots of Vitamins A, D, and E, as well as colostrum from their mothers. Calves were served whole milk and weaned at eight weeks.

According to Hanson, Bassett’s Dairy cut down on calving problems by stopping grain rations to pregnant cows at five months. This produced a smaller calf, easier for the mother to deliver on her own.

Bob Cain, southeastern field man for the Holstein association, said the new layout for the milk parlor showed what could be done on a large-herd basis in Florida and showed other farmers what could be done to improve their income.

Cain said more herd testing and identification such as which was done at Bassett’s Dairy would help Florida farmers sell more cattle in the Caribbean market.

“Holstein bull calves do as well on feed as any beef breed,” he said, “and there is a ready market for heifers if they are carrying too many.”

Bassett was well-pleased with his new milk parlor and the price he was getting in 1970 for milk under a federal marketing order. Stable inspection was provided by the Florida Department of Agriculture.