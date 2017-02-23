Battle of Natural Bridge reenactment to be held March 4-5

The Tallahassee chapter of the civil war era reenactors citizen support group, PALLAS Athena, PALAS-South, will participate in the reenactment of the Union Army’s march from St. Marks to Natural Bridge, March 3, in the run up to the Battle of Natural Bridge, March 4 and 5.

The Pallas Athena Ladies Aid Society (acronym: PALAS), based in the mid-Atlantic region with its Florida chapter PALAS-South, is an independent and neutral soldiers aid society serving American Civil War era soldier reenactors, participating in both battle reenactments and in living history presentations.

We are a family-friendly unit composed of ladies, gentlemen and children residing primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, with PALAS-South based in Florida.

For more information, please contact Karen Kugell, at: kkugell02@gmail.com.

Friday, March 3

Troops depart St. Marks Lighthouse at 11:00 a.m. on Friday for their march to Newport, camping there overnight. PALAS-South will provide a meal at the end of Friday’s march at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Troops depart camp 7:00 AM for Battlefield at Natural Bridge State Park, arriving 12:00-12:30 p.m.