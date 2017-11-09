BBQ Fest Saturday night

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 3rd annual Chamber sponsored Jefferson BBQ Festival will be held this Saturday, November 11, at The Downtown Club on North Cherry Street in downtown Monticello this year, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Live band music by 'Baby Gray' (Bobby and Michele) can be heard throughout the evening along with a 'Best Barbecue' contest, Arts and Crafts and Food vendors, a 'Greased Pig' contest, a 'Corn Hole' tournament, Beer Garden and TV Tailgate Party broadcasting the FSU vs. Clemson and other college football games, a Pie Baking contest, and so much more!

Come on out Saturday for an evening of good family fun. Bring your neighbors, invite your out-of-town friends, and enjoy some Monticello activities. The cost is real cheap, just $3 for adults and $1 for children. Find a pink pig rock and get a dollar off!

The corn hole tournament will be sponsored by Kessler Construction, the entry fee is only $30 for a team. First place wins $200, second place wins $100, and third place wins $50.

A mechanical bull will be available to ride for $5. Some adults are already challenging others to ride! The bull is sponsored by Big Bend Eubanks Pest Control, Beth and Jay Adams and Dick and Friedel Bailar.

The greased pig contest is for children and adults. The pigs are sponsored by Lucius Wade with help from Joe Rosmini.

The entry fee for the pie baking contest is just $10 and you could win half of what is collected from the entries. So, bring your pecan pie, pumpkin pie, or pound cake to the Chamber booth at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to be considered.

Don't forget to bring a lawn chair, or enjoy sitting on the bleachers for a relaxing night of entertainment and fun.

The barbecue will be judged by Florida BBQ Association Certified Judges. There will be a People’s Choice Award for the best barbecue. FMB is providing the $2,000 purse for the contestants. Hal Bennett and Johnston’s Meat Locker, will be roasting a whole pig on a spit, to be auctioned off in a silent auction. So, get ready to offer your bid... all for a good cause!

Thanks also to event sponsors FMB, C.W. Roberts Contracting, Kessler Construction, L. Gary Wright, LLC, Johnston’s Meat Market, Jefferson County Tourist Development Council, Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners, and Coca-Cola.

“With community support this event will attract visitors, which stimulates the growth of tourism and other businesses in town. Festivals foster community pride, teach people new things, and strengthens relationships,” adds Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katrina Richardson. “We hope to see you there!” Call 850-997-5552 or go to monticellojeffersonfl.com for more information.