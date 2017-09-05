BBQ Fundraiser for stroke victim

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In early May, Jefferson County farmer Tracy Baggett suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in the pons section of his brain.

From the very first night in the hospital, Intensive Care Unit doctors told his family that he would not live. The family was also told that if their 51-year old loved one ever did open his eyes, he would probably be blind and paralyzed.

Their instructions from his doctors were to consider removing all life-support and care from Tracy, allowing for “nature to take its course.”

In spite of the tragic circumstances they found themselves in, the Baggett family, who are people of faith, turned to God and began to pray and believe that Tracy would be healed. Tracy remained in ICU in a coma-type state for 18 days.

Unwavering in their prayers and belief that God would show His faithful mercy, the family never gave up hope. Then miraculously on day 19 Tracy woke up. The doctors and nurses were

amazed and said that it truly had to be a miracle. Now the doctors are saying that Tracy could make a full recovery.

From that day to now, Tracy has remained in the hospital and has been receiving physical, occupational, and speech therapy. He is able to talk, feed himself (once the food is prepared properly,) stand up, sit down without assistance, and walk with some assistance. The doctors even anticipate discharging him to go home sometime in this month.

With this all said and done, the family is now faced with the hospital bills, adding to his lost wages for all of these months. In addition to his medical expenses, there are many, many things that Tracy will need to continue care and therapy at home until he is one-hundred percent function able again.

It's because of this need that the Transforming Life Church Assembly of God family is sponsoring a 'Barbecue Fundraiser' for Tracy and the family on Saturday, September 9, at the Winn Dixie shopping plaza, in Monticello, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner plate servings of barbecue chicken or pork, baked beans, and cole slaw will be sold for a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Tracy’s parents Earl and Peggy Baggett, his brother Troy, his sister Jeanna Kelly, his wife Denise Baggett, and his son Taylor Baggett all thank you in advance for your financial support as well as your prayers.