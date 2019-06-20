Be prepared this hurricane season

Build a supplies bucket at Jefferson County Emergency Management on June 29

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Is your family prepared for this year's hurricane season?

Until the end of November, the State of Florida is under the constant loom of the 2019 Hurricane Season.

During the months between May through November, the conditions that hurricanes need are more prevalent than in other months.

As heat and moisture levels over the summer and fall months contribute to hurricane developments, it is essential to remain prepared for whatever these fierce, tropical cyclones might bring.

Staying stocked with first aid supplies, cleaning equipment and other necessary items can make a difference in the quality of life following a massive hurricane.

On Saturday, June 29, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Division of Emergency Management is helping prepare Jefferson County families with their hurricane preparedness by offering a Build A Bucket day.

Inspired by surrounding counties, the Build A Bucket day will allow local families to explore what it truly means to be prepared as well as receive the items needed to remain repaired.

Sturdy, waterproof buckets filled with first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, survival items and more will be filled on site, with the Emergency Management staff giving away buckets and supplies to the first 100 families.

Local businesses and non-profit organizations have donated all the supplies that will be used at this event.

“Be prepared for the 2019 Hurricane Season,” says Jefferson County Emergency Management staff. “Come out and build your own disaster preparedness kit.”

This event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

The JCSO Division of Emergency Management is located directly in front of the JCSO at 169 Industrial Park, in Monticello.

The industrial park can be found directly off South Jefferson Street, north of the interstate.

For more information, contact the Emergency Management office at (850) 342-0211.