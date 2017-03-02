Beautification project’s dead trees revisited

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc

A little more than three months after a front-page story in the Monticello News pointed out the dead and dying trees at a landscape beautification project at the I-10 and US 19 interchange that cost taxpayers $319,485, the dead trees remain unchanged.

Of late, however, there has been some movement on the issue.

Engineer Rob Davis, of Dewberry/Preble Rish Engineering, informed the News on Wednesday, March 1, that he and contractor Tim Boone of Piney Grove Nursery had met at the site on the previous Friday and assessed the situation.

Turns out the irrigation system had about a dozen breaks, which the contractor agreed to repair immediately. The two further determined that the breaks had apparently been caused by the maintenance crews that mow the state right-of-ways.

Which crews, it seems, are Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) subcontractors. As Davis explained, “the irrigation system is composed of a below-grade mainline and a smaller feeder line installed above grade linearly along the planner beds, which is connected to soaker hoses in each tree well.”

Boone, Davis said, was now “working closely with the FDOT to ensure work crews are notified of the existing conditions and proposed mowing areas.”

Why this wasn’t done originally is one of those questions that appear obvious in hindsight.

It turns out also that the City of Monticello had removed the water meter at the site because of a significant spike in water usage, apparently caused by the leaking system.

City Manager Steve Wingate confirmed on Wednesday that the leakage, although not “more than one million gallons of water in a month” as conveyed to the News in one email, was significant enough to prompt the city to disconnect the meter.

At the time, Wingate said, the city was absorbing the cost of the irrigation as its contribution to the project. Originally, some may recall, city crews were to undertake the maintenance of the new plantings to ensure their survival. That plan, however, fell by the wayside as the project moved farther and farther away from the city.

Again, the landscaping was originally supposed to begin just south of the city limits, but then the plan kept changing until the landscaping ended up at I-10 and US

19 interchange. Wingate said at that point, it became unfeasible for city crews to carry out the maintenance, which the FDOT subcontractor took over.

Wingate also noted that when the city disconnected the meter, the trees were already dead and the leaking was evident.

Why no one reported the leaking at that point is another of those questions that appear obvious in hindsight. It’s apparently another example of no one minding the store.

The contractor, Davis said and Wingate affirmed, has now placed a deposit with the city to have the meter reinstalled and will be responsible for paying the monthly water usage bills for the irrigation system. Wingate offered that the latter situation would likely lead to closer monitoring of the system in future to ensure no new leaks develop.

As for the dead trees, their replacement is still to be decided, or “negotiated in good faith,” as Davis put it.

He noted that his primary concern was to get the system repaired and get the irrigation back up. The replacement of the trees, he said, was a second step in the process, one he was negotiating in good faith with the contractor.

Will the replacements entail additional cost?

Davis couldn’t say at this point, other than to say it was being negotiated.

Given that FDOT seemingly was indirectly responsible for the system’s break, it will be interesting to see how the issue is handled.

Davis also reiterated for the record that although construction administration was not included in the Dewberry/Preble-Rish scope of work for the project, his group’s commitment to the city and county meant that it would continue to work hand-in-hand with all parties to address the project concerns.

The half-dozen-or-so dead trees on the northeast side of the I-10 and US 19 interchange began showing signs of distress and dying several months after completion of the project last summer and were documented in the Nov. 23 issue of the Monticello News.

That November, when the News contacted landscape architect Winston Lee, who had designed the project, he confirmed that the contract required the contractor to replace any dead plant within a year of their planting and said Dewberry/Preble Rish was responsible for monitoring the contract and ensuring compliance.

Lee also opined the dead trees should be replaced as soon as possible to ensure the new trees’ survival within the one-year guarantee period. When the News contacted Dewberry/Preble Rish at the time, the response was that the problem had already been noted and the contractor would be notified of the need to replace the dead magnolias.

When the News inquired again in January why the contractor had yet to replace the trees, the response was that personal issues had prevented the latter from doing so but that the matter continued to be pursued. More recently, when the News inquired again, Dewberry/Preble Rish said a meeting with the contractor was in process. It also clarified that “Actually, on this project we were not charged with construction phase services. We are doing it voluntarily for nothing.”

Not to flog a dead horse, but it warrants referencing Paul Henry, a citizen who has been one highly critical of the project since its inception and who doesn’t tire of pointing to it as an example of wasteful spending and misplaced priorities.

A point Henry likes to make is that the $319,485 could have been better spent on what he considers essential government services, such as law-enforcement, road building and fire protection. Another point he likes to make is that all government money, regardless in what form it comes, such as grants or legislative appropriations, is ultimately taxpayer generated -- whether locally, statewide or nationally.

Compounding the wastefulness Henry associates with this project was a technical error that caused the rejection of the low bid, which happened to be from a local vendor. Therefore, the project ended up costing some $60,000 more than if the low bid had been awarded.

Bottom line, the project’s cost was $319,485, instead of $259,515 that the local vendor bid. As it was, the FDOT came up with the additional money, although the project had originally been funded at $275,000 in 2012.

Yes, it took three-plus years to finalize the plans, due to legal, bureaucratic and liability issues that entailed countless design reviews and revisions and finally resulted in the project being moved to the interchange.

As it was presented to the public at the time, the landscape project was to be a showpiece that would make the I-10/US 19 interchange a standout, arguably unequal except for similar projects in Jacksonville and Pensacola. Now it appears that project may cost a little more if it’s to be fully achieved.

The project really is a small matter in the grand scheme of things, but it’s indicative of pattern; and little things do add up. To quote the late US Senator Everett Dirksen, “A billion here, a billion there; pretty soon, you’re talking real money.”

Which brings to mind another late US Senator. It’s questionable whether this project would have earned the Golden Fleece Award that the late Senator William Proxmire would annually present to public projects that he deemed wasteful of public spending. But it does make one wonder.