‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ for Brynwood

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Decorating contests at different stations and gift wrap with bows and tinsel on residents’ doors made things look merry and bright this Christmas season at Brynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this month.

Staff members went all out in their decorating contests for the Life Enrichment area, the reception desk, Station One and Station Two, each with its own theme.

Visitors voted on their favorite - and the results:

Station One came in third with “Candy Cane Lane.”

Life Enrichment captured second place with “Santa’s Village.”

And the winner was: Station Two with its silvery blue “Winter Wonderland.”

A lot of work and creativity went into the decorating, and the results brought smiles to a lot of faces.