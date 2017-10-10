It’s beginning to look a lot like Operation Christmas Child

Lynette Veit

* Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Matthew 28:19-20

* But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. Acts 1:8

“That's what we get to do, all of us, fulfilling these two scriptures,” said Jim Parido of Operation Christmas Child, which partners with Samaritan's Purse to distribute Christmas Child Shoeboxes to children all over the world. Parido, the area coordinator for Big Bend of Tallahassee Christmas Child, along with his wife Laurel, spoke to a group of Monticello residents in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church, the newest Operation Christmas Child drop off location for the Big Bend Area, and one of what is now seven sites throughout the region. Carol Miller of First Baptist Church is the drop-off location team leader.

Parido spoke of the Incredible Journey of a Shoebox and the impact it has on the children who receive them. It doesn't matter what type of box it is, whether a regular cardboard shoebox from a shoe store, a plastic shoebox or the red and green box from Samaritan's Purse – it's what happens with that box that counts. “It's something we are privileged to do, packing the Gospel of Christ,” said Parido. Each box, by the time it reaches a child in an impoverished area of the world, holds not only a few small toys and other items, but also a small, illustrated story book telling the story of Jesus in the child's own language. Shoebox packers often include small notes or letters for the recipient. The children cherish these letters, said Parido, and often keep them for the rest of their lives.

The Journey of a Shoebox

Each box is labeled by gender and age group, and once they are picked up from drop-off locations, they are packed into cartons (15 to a carton) accordingly, and sent to one of seven processing centers in the country. Boxes from Florida go to Atlanta.

The boxes have to go through customs when they reach other countries, so workers at the processing center go through each box to make sure no prohibited items or anything that might cause trouble has been included. That means no liquid items (including little bottles of shampoo or lotion), no tubes of toothpaste (although toothbrushes, which dentists say are more important anyway, are still allowed), no candy (it melts during the long shipping voyage and ruins everything else in the box, in addition to attracting ants) or other food items.

“We have to follow the rules (for customs),” said Parido.

The boxes are shipped to ports in other countries, where Operation Christmas Child Partners with Samaritan's Purse to receive the boxes and distribute them through local outreach events, held throughout the country. These could be in schools, downtown areas, or sometimes, even government facilities. The third one is rather uncommon, but there are some areas where local ministers have built relationships with government officials. Some outreach events occur in very rough areas of poor neighborhoods, and Samaritan's Purse will coordinate with local officials to make sure there is security provided, if necessary.

When an outreach event is planned, the local ministers and leaders invite anywhere from 100 to 200 children. Organizers need to know approximately how many boys and girls they will have in each age group, so Operation Christmas Child can send the corresponding number of cartons filled with boxes and ensure that each child receives a box.

“They have a great time with the kids,” said Laurel. The outreach event includes Gospel presentations through plays, puppet shows, skits and dramas, and then the kids are separated into age and gender groups and each child is called by name to receive his or her Christmas Box.

Last year, there were about 75,000 such outreach events held all over the world, with anywhere from 100 to 200 children at each event.

The children are also invited back to a 12-week long discipleship program, where they learn more about Christ. At the end of that 12 weeks, they have a little graduation ceremony, complete with caps and gowns, where each child receives a graduation certificate and a copy of the New Testament in his or her own language.

Full Circle – Dania's story

Dania is an example of a “Full Circle” speaker, someone who was once a recipient of a Christmas Child Shoebox, and was either adopted from an orphanage by an American family, or their own families somehow received the opportunity to immigrate to America and begin a new life; they now tell others about Operation Christmas Child and the transforming affect a small, simple gift can have on a child's life.

In a short video, Dania described growing up in a family that shared one empty room, devoid of color, furniture, or anything other than a few items of bedding. There were no toys and no new clothes. All the clothes were hand-me-downs, and often there was no girls' clothing to be had even that way. Dania often wore boys clothes, like her brothers.

Dania had never owned a single item in her life that was hers and hers alone, but she had often dreamed of such a thing and even prayed for it. When she received an invitation to an Operation Christmas Child outreach event, she could hardly believe that she was about to receive an entire shoebox filled with little items just for her, and waited with a mixture of anticipation and disbelief until her name was finally called and she went forward to receive her box. With the joy of finally owning her own little personal items, there was also a New Testament in her own language. How cool is this, she thought.

Her life was different from that point forward. “It all started with a simple shoe box,” she said. “God can use you to bless other children.”

Operation Christmas Child

Collections for shoe boxes and shoe box packing activities will soon be underway in the weeks ahead as Christmas draws closer.

“The greatest gift is that we are the hands and feet of Christ (in distributing the boxes),” said Parido. “We get to do that. It is something we are privileged to do.”