“Behind the Badge” musical fundraising event set for Oct. 5

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Sheriff Hobbs "Behind the Badge" Foundation, operating under the umbrella of The Holistic Plan of Care, Inc (501(c)3, has scheduled an upcoming musical fundraising event.

This fundraiser will help offset the cost for services provided to clients and scholarship recipients in the Jefferson County community.

The musical event will be held on Saturday evening, Oct. 5 at the Monticello Opera House, and will begin that evening at 6 p.m.

Dr. Barbara Thomas Reddick will debut her single "If God Don't Do It, It Won't Get Done," with additional music provided by Rev. Fennel. There will also be special performances by Bona Red, Marco Sold and Everett Allen as well as guest comedian Eddie Harris.

Ticket for this fundraising event cost is $12 online and $15 at the door, the night of the event. VIP tickets cost $40 each and include refreshments served in the VIP Section.

If you don't plan to attend, consider making a generous donation.

Those who have questions about this fundraising effort or the scholarship process, can contact Dr. Barbara Thomas-Reddick or Sheila Jackson at (850) 404-3139.

Sponsors include Tillman Limousine Service and Al Hall, The Holistic Plan of Care, Inc. and the Monticello- Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The event is hosted by Elder Jennifer Pollock.