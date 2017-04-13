Bernice Beatrice Calvin, 58 of Madison, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Funeral Services will be 11a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Hagan Legacy Funeral Chapel, located at 175 N. Railroad Street, Monticello, Fl 32344 (850) 997-1300. Viewing will be Friday, April 14, 2017 from 3-7p.m. Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Breaking News
- 1 day ago - JROTC competes at State – School Board recognizes cadets -
- 1 day ago - Medical Marijuana -
- 1 day ago - School Board discusses budget, moving JES -
- 1 day ago - Heros Among Us – Navy Vet Charlie Reichert -
- 1 day ago - Bringing the university to you Julianne Shoup addresses Kiwanis -
Editor's Picks
-
JROTC competes at State – School Board recognizes cadets
-
Medical Marijuana
-
School Board discusses budget, moving JES
-
Heros Among Us – Navy Vet Charlie Reichert
-
Bringing the university to you Julianne Shoup addresses Kiwanis
-
Lonna Gail Cichon
-
James Edgar Connell
-
Bernice Beatrice Calvin
-
Betty M. Bailey
-
April Church News