Bernice Beatrice Calvin, 58 of Madison, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Funeral Services will be 11a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Hagan Legacy Funeral Chapel, located at 175 N. Railroad Street, Monticello, Fl 32344 (850) 997-1300. Viewing will be Friday, April 14, 2017 from 3-7p.m. Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

