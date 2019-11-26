Bethlehem in Monticello Dec. 6 and 7

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Bethlehem in Monticello, a gift to the Jefferson County Community from the First United Methodist Church family, will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both nights.

This is a wonderful ministry and a special gift to the community, right down to the cookies and hot chocolate offered in the Family Ministry Center, at 325 W. Walnut St.

Bethlehem in Monticello is a live nativity, now in its 20th year. Take a step back in time as you walk through the city of Christ's birth and experience the different biblical scenes recreated with live characters and animals.

Bethlehem in Monticello, located on South Water Street, behind the First United Methodist Church building, will be bustling with wise men and marketplace vendors, shepherds, angels, long lashed and curly haired camels, goats, donkeys, deer, sheep and baby Jesus.

For more information, contact the FUMC at (850) 997-5545.