Bettie Jenks Stader Cornelius

9/4/42- 9/8/17

Bettie Cornelius passed away peacefully at Brynwood Center in Monticello on Friday, September 8th, 2017 after a long illness.

Bettie was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Lonnie Stader and Mabel Jenks. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL when she was very young, and graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1960. She received an AA degree from St. Petersburg Junior College.

Bettie moved away from St. Petersburg in the late 1960’s and lived in Bradford, PA and Newark, Ohio before moving to Monticello in 2000 to be close to her daughter.

Bettie made many wonderful, lifelong friends along the way; she was a stranger to no one. Bettie was a fixture at the old Courtyard Restaurant and the Brick House Restaurant in Monticello. She loved to attend activities at the Opera House, and was quite the Socialite.

Bettie is survived by her daughter, Stacy Cornelius (Carl Johnston) of Monticello; sister, Shirley Lundberg of St. Petersburg, FL; nieces Susan Bell (John) of McAlpin, FL, and Kathy LaDuke (Scott) of St Petersburg Beach, FL.

Bettie’s family would like to extend their utmost thanks to her at-home caretakers, and especially the wonderful staff at Brynwood Center for their love, support, and dedication to her these past six years. No funeral arrangements are being made at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date.