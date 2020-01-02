Betty Lawson Hodges, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Betty was born October 29, 1944 in Moultrie, Ga. to Lester and Annie Lawson. Her family moved to Tallahassee, Fla., from Moultrie, Ga., when she was a little girl. She loved to sew, bake and take care of people. She retired from the Department of Highway Safety exactly 30 years to the day at 52 years old. She started preaching full-time at Lloyd United Methodist Church and was a member at Wacissa United Methodist Church. Betty volunteered for Hospice and was one of the original first responders.

She is survived by her husband, James H. Hodges; two sons: James H. (Hillary) Hodges, Jr. and their children, Brad, Brian, Hanna and Mary; and Gary Daniel (Doreen) Hodges and their children, Kevin, Jennifer, Blake and Tammy; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Johnny; and two sisters: Judy and Sharon.

A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Springfield Cemetery, 1206 Springfield Rd., in Monticello, (located a mile south of Lloyd) with lunch and visitation following at Wacissa United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Betty L. Hodges to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, Madison Youth Ranch, 51 Children’s Way, Enterprise, Fla. 32725 or fumch.org.

