Betty M. Bailey

Betty McDaniel Bailey, age 87, passed away April 10, 2017, she was born in 1930 to George and Esther McDaniel. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother GW. She is survived by her husband Tom Bailey and two children; son, Gerald Bailey (Pat) and daughter, Judy Nazaruk (Steven). four grandchildren; Chasity Phillips (Brent), Chris Bailey (Jody), Kasie Singletary (Craig) and Keith Taylor (Michele). She had sixgreat-grandchildren.

Betty was born in Ozark, Alabama and grew up in Lamont, Florida. She attended Jefferson County schools and graduated from business school. She was married to Tom Bailey for 66 years. Betty ran The Star Restaurant in Lamont for 20 years, she played piano at the Lamont Baptist Church, was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union at Lamont Baptist Church and also a member of the Lamont Homemakers Club.

Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or holiday. She and Tom took many trips during their retirement.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors for helping her live 87 years. Thanks to Big Bend Hospice for their End of Life Care and thanks to Ruby Jackson for her Home Health Care. Thanks to the community of Lamont and the Church family for their visits.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lamont Baptist Church, with a visitation prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Clark Edward and Reverend Mark Holley lead the service. Burial was at Walker Cemetery in Madison County.

