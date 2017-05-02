Betty Rudean Peacock Dyal, 92, of Tallahassee passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Tallahassee.

The family received friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929.

A graveside service was held 2 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2017 by Crosby Funeral Home, (912) 632-8623 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Alma GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Project, 301 East Tharpe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303.

Betty Rudean Dyal was born July 19, 1924 to Simon M. and Victoria M. Peacock in Alma, GA. She lived in Florida since 1950 and was a nurse’s aide/transporter at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Dyal; son, Harold Dyal and children, Lance and Stephen Dyal, and Angela Young; daughter, Margie Dyal, and children, Michelle Weil and Michael Ayer; daughter, Clara Mohr, and children, Laurie McGough, Lisa Nahoom, Leonard Clarke Jr, and Cynthia Clarke; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Dakota, Oliver and Skip Dyal, Judge and Solomon Young, Haley and Tyler Weil, Blake and Brooklyn McGough, Savannah Clarke, Kendall Nahoom, Jessica Mispel, and Conley Tully, and two step great-grandchildren, Robert and Chelsea Baker; and a great-great grandchild, Kennedy Nahoom.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Dyal.

