SCAM ALERT: Beware of funny money

Several businesses in the city are reporting getting counterfeit bills in the last several days.

One, a grocery store in town, reported receiving a $100 counterfeit bill. And a retail store reported receiving five counterfeit bills ranging from $50 to $100 since the weekend.

Local law enforcement is investigating the incidents, but word is that generally, unfortunately, not much can be done about it. The surmise is that it’s often individuals who are traveling through the area are largely dispersing the counterfeit bills.

It happens fairly regularly, said one investigator, referring to the problem.

The bad thing, he said, is that whoever ends up with the money takes the loss, as the money is non-reimbursable.

If you receive counterfeit money or suspect that someone may be passing off counterfeit, contact the Monticello Police Department at 342-0150 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 997-2523.

