Bible Study Calendar

To have your church/organization included call 850-997-3568 or email your information to debbiesnapp@embarqmail.com.

Sundays

*Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4124 Bassett Dairy Road Monticello, 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, Rev. Robert Dennison, pastor, 850-997-8444.

*First Baptist Church of Lloyd, 124 St. Louis Street, 9:15 a.m. every Sunday, 850-997-5309.

Mondays

*First Baptist Church of Lloyd, 124 St. Louis Street, 6 p.m. every first and third Monday for ladies, 850-997-5309.

Tuesdays

*Church of the Nazarene, 1590 North Jefferson Street Monticello, 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday with Pastors Shawn and Bethany Grosvenor, 850-997-3906.

*Sardis United Methodist Church, 4543 Waukeenah Highway Monticello, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday with Pastor Steve Lenzo, stephenlenzo@flumc.org.

*Tri-County Ministries, 1599 Springhollow Road Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Tuesday with Pastor Marvin Graham, 850-212-7669.

Wednesdays

*Capital Heights Baptist Church, 7154 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Derrick Burrus, 850-345-0425.

*Church of the Nazarene, 590 North Jefferson Street Monticello, 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastors Shawn and Bethany Grosvenor, 850-997-3906.

*Central Baptist Church, 625 Tindell Road Aucilla, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Daryl Adams, 850-997-2081.

*Central Church of Christ, Cooper's Pond Road/Highway 19 South Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Min. Phil Carter, 850-997-1166.

*Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4124 Bassett Dairy Road Monticello, 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Robert Dennison, 850-997-8444.

*First Baptist Church, 325 West Washington Street Monticello, 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, 850-997-2349.

*First Baptist Church of Lloyd, 124 St. Louis Street, 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday, 850-997-5309.

*First Corinthian Church, 955 Lemon Street Monticello, 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor John Jones, 850-545-2039.

*First Presbyterian Church, 290 East Dogwood Street Monticello, 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, with Pastor R.C. Griffin III, 850-997-2252.

*First United Methodist Church, 325 West Walnut Street Monticello, 4:15 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor John Hicks, 850-997-5545.

*Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 690 Cypress Street Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Melvin Roberts, 850-997-4375.

*Transforming Life Church Assembly of God, 1206 Springfield Road Lloyd, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastors Tim and Beverly Buchholtz, 850-997-8527.

*Indian Springs Baptist Church, 5593 Veterans Memorial Highway Tallahassee, 7:45 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Greg Roberts, 850-893-5296.

*Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 780 Second Street Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor J.B. Duval, 850-997-4947.

*New Hope Church of God, 415 East Palmer Mill Road Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Bob Kuschel, 850-997-1119.

*Olive Baptist Church, 7369 Boston Highway Monticello, 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday with Bro. David During, 850-997-1596.

*St. Phillip AME Church, Highway 27 South Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday, Rev. J.W. Tisdale, pastor, 850-997-4226.

*Tri-County Ministries, 1599 Springhollow Road Monticello, 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday with Pastor Marvin Graham, 850-212-7669.

Thursdays

*St. Rilla Missionary Baptist Church, 13 Barrington Road Monticello, 7:30 p.m. every Thursday before the first and third Sunday with Pastor James Mack, 850-997-8747.