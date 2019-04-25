Big Bend Hospice – Jefferson County Advisory Council to hold its Joyful Noise Dinner

Joyful Noise has become a well-attended and anticipated event in our County. We appreciate the support for Big Bend Hospice (BBH) that has been provided for our community for many years. We are pleased to announce that all proceeds from the 2019 Joyful Noise will be utilized to construct a new Big Bend Hospice Facility in downtown Monticello. Property on U.S. 19 (adjacent to the Gerry Medical Center) has been purchased and the selection of the contractor is underway. This facility will enhance Big Bend Hospice’s ability to serve the needs of our community.

Joyful Noise sponsorships and tickets are currently available through all BBH Advisory Council members and at Carrie Ann & Company on U.S. 90. We promise this event will provide an excellent dinner, outstanding music by the Purvis Brothers, and an exciting live auction. We hope you will join us for a high energy and exciting evening. Tickets are available for $30 per person, with sponsorship minimums at $250. Tickets are being sold now, and we encourage you to secure your ticket(s) and sponsorship(s) as soon as possible.

When you serve on an advisory council, you want to ensure that the organization you represent is fulfilling its vision and mission statement. Without any doubt, our Advisory Council believes BBH is meeting all of these, as well as accomplishing its short-term and long-term goals. We can say this because we consistently see the heart and soul of this organization and have the privilege to work with an outstanding team of professionals whose goal is to meet the needs of those individuals facing their end of life, as well as assisting their families and care givers. BBH ensures patients and families live as comfortably as possible by managing pain and providing compassionate care. Thanks to generous community support, BBH offers a wide range of services. In addition to outstanding medical care, these include music therapy care and art therapy, grief support for children and adults, spiritual care, end-of-life planning, and support for Veterans and caregivers. Patients receive care wherever they live – in their own home, in a nursing home, in the hospital, or in an assisted living facility. The Margaret Z. Dozier House in Tallahassee is also available for continuous care and respite.

If you have not utilized BBH’s services for yourself or a loved one, chances are you will one day. Our goal is to secure that the assistance of BBH is available to you. It is important to note that in the years of its service, BBH has never turned anyone away because they could not afford services. With the assistance of our community, BBH never will. Whether a contribution is time, talent or money, you can make a difference for your community by supporting BBH.

We ask you to consider supporting Big Bend Hospice and assist us in funding our new BBH facility. We hope to visit with you during our Joyful Noise celebration.

Jefferson County Advisory Council