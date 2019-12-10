Big Bend Hospice to host Service of Remembrance

Debbie Snapp

Big Bend Hospice will hold a Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a program, speakers and the lighting of candles in memory of passed-on lives that were beautifully lived and hearts that were deeply loved.

The program will end with light refreshments and the mingling of neighbors and friends, all who are encouraged to share about their lost loved ones in recent years.

For more information about this program, contact Anthony Webster at (850) 566-7680.

Big Bend Hospice is located at 925 W. Washington St., and the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center is located at 1155 N. Jefferson St., both in Monticello.