Bike trail issue returns

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

A little more than four months after county commissioners rescinded their approval of the controversial bike trail, the issue came up expectantly at the Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday evening, July 11.

Doug Darling, who identified himself as president of Citizens for Responsible Government in Jefferson County, raised the topic, which was not on the agenda.

Darling operates a consulting firm and has formerly served as interim executive manager of the Florida Gulf Consortium and executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, among other government-related jobs.

Happenstance or not, Chip Beal, Lyn McGrady, Wallace Bullock and David Ward – individuals who own properties adjacent to the proposed bike trail and oppose the project, were also at the planners' meeting.

Darling questioned why the Planning Commission, which is charged with zoning and land-use issues, wasn't involving itself in the bike trail issue?

“It seems it would require a major development permit,” Darling said of the bike trail. “My request is for you to start the process so that we can have public hearings and discussion on this and come up with a recommendation for the county commission.”

“I was never contacted until after the fact,” Beal said.

But his biggest concern and the reason he thought the issue warranted investigation going forward, he said, was the $50,000 figure that was put forth at the Jan. 3 meeting as the cost to construct the bike trail.

Not only had the $50,000 been pulled out of thin air, but the source of the information was suspect, Beal said, suggesting that the individual offering the figure was an out-of-state bike shop owner who stood to gain from the trail's creation. He said that research done by one of the adjacent property owners indicated that the actual cost to create the trail would be exorbitantly high.

“For this reason I ask that you go get involved,” Beal said.

Planning Attorney Scott Shirley, who advised the county commission on the bike trail, noted that the Planning Commission lacked authority to implement reviews on its own.

“It's limited to legislative functions and reviews of various permit requests submitted by applicants,” Shirley said of the Planning Commission.

The bike trail, moreover, was a county commission project, he said. In other words, the commission had rescinded its vote and it was up to commission to reinitiate the project if it believed it was warranted, he said. The Planning Commission, he said, had no say in the matter.

Shirley tried several times to divert the discussion away from the trail and on to the items on the Planning Commission's agenda. But Planning Commission Chairman Bud Wheeler, who spoke out against the trail in the January meeting, wanted the discussion to continue, if only to allow the audience members to voice their opinions.

“We're going to hear the guests,” Wheeler said.

“The guest can make comments, but we don't need to respond,” Shirley strongly advised. “I suggest that the Planning Commission refrain from a detailed discussion of the issue other than to listen to the comments being made.”

Planners John Walker and Thomas Clancy likewise tried to steer the conversation away from the trail, noting it wasn't on the agenda. Still, the discussion continued.

“I would rather that you refrain from stating a position,” Shirley repeated when Wheeler attested as to the truth of the lack of notification to adjacent landowners at the project's inception. “We try to base decisions on the applications before us and you have no application or applicant before you. The county commission is the a applicant.”

He offered for the sake of clarification that the reason that the commission had rescinded its vote was because one of the trail's adjacent property owners, who happened to be an attorney, had filed a lawsuit against the county. An understanding had been reached, Shirley said, to the effect that the landowner would drop the suit in exchange for the commission rescinding its vote.

Planner Andrew Wellman questioned Darling about the purpose of his Citizens for Responsible Government in Jefferson County.

Darling said the group's formation stemmed from several recent incidents, including the ways that the bike trail and Clerk of Court Kirk Reams' litigation had been handled. In the first, he suggested, there had been an apparent lack of transparency. And in the second, he said, the commission had expended monies on outside attorneys who had advised certain action only to have the commission ignore the advice and hire another outside attorney who largely gave the same advice.

“Is this the way that we want the county to run?” Darling asked.

The bike trail first surfaced at a commission meeting on Dec. 20 and was quickly approved on Jan. 3 to enthusiastic support from members of the biking and hiking community. It then drew a backlash of opposition from mostly adjacent landowners, who threatened litigation.

“I believe the support is here to move the bike trail forward,” Commission Chairwoman Betsy Barfield, the trail's main proponent, said right before the board's Feb. 10 vote's to rescind its earlier vote. “It's not the lawsuit that motivates me, it's looking in my neighbors' eyes and seeing daggers pointed at me. I'm doing this in the trust that we can work together on this.”