Billy Graham is home at last

Mickey Starling, ECB Publishing, Inc.

After 79 years of proclaiming the road to Heaven, iconic evangelist Billy Graham has arrived home, sweetly nestled in the presence of God. Graham began his ministry in 1939, with his revivals quickly gaining massive crowds and national attention. His popularity never waned and his laser-like focus on spreading the gospel never became snared in the bright lights of fame. Having successfully steered clear of politics and hot-button issues, Graham went on to spiritually advise every president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama. On several occasions, Graham was entreated to enter politics, but he made it clear that such a move would be a demotion when he was already serving the King of Kings.

During the course of his ministry, millions of people world-wide heard and responded to his plea to accept Jesus as their Savior. He added radio programs, books and newspaper columns to his ministry, along with having numerous crusades nationally televised. When asked what he would do differently with his life if he could do it all over, his answer was swift. “I would spend more time meditating and praying. I was too busy. I would spend more time telling God how much I love Him,” said Graham, who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the age of 99.

Graham's impact was certainly felt locally by many who grew up tuning in to the sound of his booming voice and his clarion call for all to repent of sin, acknowledge their need for saving and to invite Jesus into their hearts. “I never knew his ministry of God's love to the world began in Florida (Graham's ministry began in Tampa). He affected five generations of our family. One of God's generals is with the One he preached faithfully. Heaven and earth celebrate his life and ministry,” said Vicki Howerton. “He taught us how to live, and he certainly taught us how to die.” Lilly Brooks, added, “Sunday mornings were eating breakfast to Billy Graham and Oral Roberts, while mama was in the kitchen getting lunch ready.” Another resident, Vanessa Holland, actually got saved in a crusade, in Bartow. The consistency of Graham and his message is what many of us will remember most.

“[I have] fond memories of Billy Graham as a child. I can remember sitting in front of our small boxed television and listening to this man. Every word he spoke was a plea to come to Jesus. [It was] touching to see so many people flooding down the stadium to the altar call, singing ‘Just as I Am,’” said April Spicer.

Knowing this day would come and not wanting it to be misleading, Graham had this to say about his own death.

“Someday, you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will have just changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”