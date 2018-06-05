Birth control pills recalled due to placebo capsules

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Women who are taking Taytulla brand birth control pills may want to give their pill packs a second look, as Allergan, the drug company that produces Taytulla, issued a recall of their Lot #5620706 sample pill packs.

The recall of nearly 170,000 birth control packs was due to an out-of-order placing of four placebo pill capsules.

Reportedly, the Taytulla pill package contained 24 pink active contraceptive capsules that contained hormones, with four maroon pills that lacked hormones and should be taken at the end of the pill session. Instead, the four maroon pills were placed at the front of the sample pack.

Users not familiar with Taytulla or who don't recognize the packaging error might end up taking the four placebo pills out of sequence, at the beginning of their session rather than the end, resulting in a risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.

The product is an oral contraceptive that contains 28 pills and was distributed to healthcare providers around the United States.

Those who have received Taytulla from their healthcare provider, Allergen urges them to return them, to check their lot number and examine for the faulty pill placement.

If you have received a package of the recalled Lot #5620706, you should notify your physician and arrange a return.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Allergen by phone at (800) 678-1605 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday or contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have immediate concerns.