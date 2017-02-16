Black History Month event celebrated at Senior Center

Howard Academy Education & Recreational Council, Inc. (HAERC) celebrated Black History Month at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center with “Voices that Broke the Chains,” an evening of music, dramatic re-enactments, trivia games and a Q&A segment.

Emceed by Shirley Washington, dramatic highlights included a monologue by Anelsa Barrington, in costume as a deceased plantation slave; as one who had been watching world events from “Heaven’s front porch,” she highlighted tragedies from her own life as well as those she observed from her celestial vantage point in the decades that followed - through the Civil War Era, Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, the Civil Rights struggle and the present day.

Shortly afterward, John Anderson took the stage to portray Frederick Douglass, a former slave, noted abolitionist, and a powerful orator who campaigned for equality and freedom. Anderson recreated the speech Douglass delivered to recruit free black men to the Union cause in 1863, when the war wasn’t going so well for the Union. It was no easy task; the men he was calling to arms were often the sole means of support for their families and children, living and working within the safety of sympathetic communities, for racism was rampant all over the country, not to mention that President Abraham Lincoln had gone to war to preserve the Union, not free the slaves. Nevertheless he urged them to enlist and spoke of the fight for a freedom that was only promised, but not given, in the Emancipation Proclamation.

“I am Frederick Douglass…born a slave, but now a free man…there is no war but abolitionist war; there is no peace but abolitionist peace…men of color, to arms! To arms now – or never.”

Addressing the controversies surrounding Lincoln, Anderson, a passionate historian, described the situation of a president who had to sublimate his abolitionist beliefs during the early part of his term in order to follow the law; when civil war was brewing, he knew that if he had to make war to free the slaves, few northerners would want to join a fight to free people they had never met. It had to be presented as a war to preserve the Union and remain united against the crowned heads of Europe, who had attacked the fledging democracy several times already and would like nothing better than to see the States divided and left easy pickings.

It was during the Civil War that Lincoln’s own abolitionist views finally came to the forefront.

In answer to an audience question as to how slavery could have ever been acceptable to society in the first place, Anderson discussed how civilizations evolved over time and things once seen as commonplace and normal came to be seen as inhumane and barbaric. As an example, in a world like the Middle Ages in Europe, where education and literacy were not the rule of the day, and people’s understanding of the natural world was dictated by dogma and superstition, burning people alive for such things as heresy and witchcraft were not only acceptable, but commonplace.

Through education and enlightenment, societies evolved, and such things came to be seen as barbaric; however, slavery persisted and was brought to the New World, where it existed some 200 years before the Civil War.

As time marched on, ideas about what was acceptable and what was barbaric continued to evolve; similarly, new and radical ideas like a representative government in a world that had known only kings and queens had come to be seen as not only possible, but desirable. Lincoln was in the position of holding together a free country that was itself based on a radical idea, to be able to deal with the idea of abolition and freedom for all. The times, they were changing, and as abolitionist ideas took hold, civilization continued to evolve to the point where owning slaves was more and more unacceptable; it was a practice that eventually ended in the United States with the end of the Civil War, even though the problem of racism would persist.

“We all have a history,” said Anderson, “And tonight, we talk about our history.

