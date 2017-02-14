BLACK HISTORY MONTH – Florida Connections Althea Gibson

A tennis player and professional golfer, Althea Gibson was the first black athlete to cross the color line in international tennis. In 1956, she became the first person of color to win a Grand Slam title (the French Open). In both 1957 and 1958, she won both the Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals, and was voted Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press.

Born August 25, 1927, in the tiny town of Silver, South Carolina, she was part of a sharecropping family on a cotton farm until the Great Depression, which hit southern farmers particularly hard; as a result, the Gibsons moved to Harlem in 1930, where Althea was first introduced to organized sports in neighborhood children’s leagues. She quickly became proficient at paddle tennis, and by age 12 (1939), she was the New York City women’s paddle tennis champion.

In 1940, her neighbors took up a collection for tennis lessons at the Cosmopolitan Tennis Club in Harlem, and in 1941, she won the American Tennis Association New York State Championship. She won the national ATA championship in the girls’ division in 1944 and 1945, made it to the women’s finals in 1946; starting in 1947, she won ten national ATA women’s titles in a row.

Walter Johnson, a black physician who was active in the African-American tennis community, and who would later mentor tennis great Arthur Ashe, noticed Gibson’s success, and arranged for more advanced instruction and admission to important competitions, including the United States Tennis Association. In 1946, she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, under the patronage of another physician and tennis activist, Hubert A. Eaton, where she finished her high school education, became the first black woman and second black athlete (after Reginald Weir) to play in the U.S. National Indoor Championship. In 1949, she enrolled in Florida A & M University (FAMU) on a full athletic scholarship.

In 1955, the State Department sent her on a six-week goodwill tour of Asia as part of the US tennis delegation, playing exhibition matches. With her confidence much improved by the tour, she remained in Asia and Europe afterward, winning 16 out of 18 major tournaments against many of the world’s best players.

In 1957-58, with her success in Wimbledon and US Nationals, she became the first champion in the history of the sport to receive her trophy personally from Queen Elizabeth II, and the second black American after Jesse Owens to receive a ticker-tape parade in her honor in New York City. She was also the first black woman to appear on the covers of Time (Aug. 26, 1957) and Sports Illustrated (Sept. 2, 1957).

Besides being a top athlete, she was also a talented saxophone player and singer, going back many years; in 1943, she was a runner-up in the Apollo Theater’s amateur contest and in 1957, she made her professional singing debut at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel for legendary blues musician W.C. Handy’s 84th birthday celebration. An LP, Althea Gibson Sings soon followed; sales were disappointing, but her musical talents netted her two appearances on CBS’s The Ed Sullivan Show, in May and June of 1958.

In late 1958, she retired from amateur tennis. Prior to the Open Era, there was no prize money in major tournaments; players received only small expense allowances. However, professional tennis tours for women were still 15 years in the future, and other obstacles caused her professional tennis career to remain at a standstill. Despite her triumphs on the court, she realized that color barriers were still very much a reality, and her accomplishments were not bearing the same fruit for her as for white professional players.

She played several promotional tennis tours to fill in the gaps until 1964, when, at the age of 37, she became the first African-American woman to join the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour. Racism continued to be a problem, for although she competed in top tournaments, many country club officials banned her from the clubhouse, meaning she had to change into her golfing clothes in her car. Many hotel owners also excluded people of color. And although she was one of the top LGPA money winners five years in a row, the really big prize money for women’s golf was still several years away, and Gibson’s lifetime winnings from her golfing career never exceeded $25,000.

Still, in the words of World Golf Hall of Famer Judy Rankin, Gibson’s playing “earned the support of a lot of people and quietly made a difference.”

In the early 1970s, she began running mobile tennis projects, clinics and tennis outreach programs for underprivileged areas in major cities, coaching numerous rising competitors. She also worked as manager of the Department of the Essex County Parks and Recreation in New Jersey and supervised the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

By the late 1980s, however, she began suffering from declining health, just as honors recognizing her life achievements were beginning to pour in. In 1980, she was one of the first six inductees into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame. Other hall of fame honors included the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame, the Black Athlete’s Hall of Fame, the Sports Hall of Fame of New Jersey, the International Scholar-Athlete Hall of Fame. In 1988, she received the Candace Award from the Coalition of 100 Black Women. In 1991, she was the first woman ever to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Award, the highest honor from the NCAA. Sports Illustrated For Women named her to its list of “100 Greatest Female Athletes.”

She died Sept. 28, 2003, at age 76, and was buried in Rosedale Cemetery in East Orange, New Jersey.

Other accolades accumulated, included being inducted into the U.S. Open Court of Champions in 2007. Tennis facilities in several states, including New Jersey, North and South Carolina and Florida (at FAMU) were named in her honor.

