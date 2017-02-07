BLACK HISTORY MONTH – Florida Connections Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman

“You’ve never lived until you’ve flown!” – Bessie Coleman

In the 1920s, Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman thrilled audiences with her daredevil flying stunts at air shows around the country. She was the first African-American woman as well as the first woman of Native American descent (her father was part Cherokee) to hold both a pilot’s license and an international pilot’s license.

Born to sharecropper parents on a cotton farm, January 26, 1892 in Atlanta, Texas, she was the tenth of thirteen children. When she was two, her family moved to Waxahachie, Texas, where she grew up; a few years later, her father left the family.

Getting her education meant walking four miles a day to a one-room school, where she was an outstanding student despite having to divide her time and energy among her studies, sharecropping chores, helping with her younger siblings and working as a laundress for a little extra money.

At age 18, she took her life savings and enrolled in the Oklahoma Colored Agricultural and Normal University (now Langston University), but when her money ran out after one term, she returned home.

Five years later, she once again left Texas, this time for Chicago, where she lived with her brothers and worked as a manicurist in a barbershop. It was there that her yearning to do something more with her life found a focus – after listening to the stories from pilots who flew planes during WWI, she fell in love with the idea of flying; she was soon working a second job to earn enough money for aviation school, with dreams of becoming a pilot.

American aviation schools at that time did not admit women or blacks, but leaders in Chicago’s African American community, including Robert Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender, the largest African-American weekly paper in the country, believed in her dream and encouraged her to train abroad. With sponsorship from Abbott and Jesse Binga, founder of the first privately owned African-American bank in the U.S., Coleman learned French and left for France in 1920. Seven months later, in June of 1921, she earned her international pilot’s license, and traveled throughout Europe, honing her flying skills with instruction from French and German pilots.

Returning to New York in 1922, she told reporters of her goal to found a flying school for people of all races, as well as traveling the country on speaking tours to encourage African-Americans, especially women, to enter the field. It was during this time that she lived for a while in Orlando, operating a beauty salon to earn money for her own plane.

Her first appearance in an American air show was in Long Island, NY on September 3,1922, at an event honoring veterans of the all-black 369th Infantry Regiment of WWI. During the next four years, she was a popular draw despite a plane crash in 1923 that left her hospitalized for three months and kept her out of circulation while she organized financial backing to start up again. Then, she once more amazed crowds with her complicated stunts, always with the idea in the back of her mind of making enough money to open her flight school.

On April 30, 1926, in Jacksonville, FL, Coleman and her mechanic were making a trial flight in preparation for a show the next day when the plane suddenly went into a dive and crashed. At age 34, she was buried in Lincoln Cemetery in Chicago.

She never lived to realize her dream of founding a flying school, but others, inspired by her life, took up the cause. In 1929, William J. Powell founded the first Bessie Coleman Aero Club in Los Angeles, the first of many that would inspire and encourage black pilots like the Five Blackbirds and the famed Tuskegee Airmen. In 1934, Powell also dedicated his book, Black Wings, to her memory.

Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman wanted to do more with her life and found a way to do it, even after her death. A partial list of her many posthumous honors includes:

* 1933 - a group of African-American flyers performed a Memorial Day fly-over of her grave to drop flowers. This fly-over tradition continues today.

* 1984 - Mae Jemison, the first and only African-American female astronaut in the world, took a picture of Coleman with her into orbit.

* 1990 - at Chicago O’Hare Airport, Old Manhattan Road was re-named Bessie Coleman Drive. Airports in Oakland, CA., Tampa, the South of France and Frankfurt, Germany also have roads named after her, as does the town of Waxahachie, Texas, where and Orlando, Florida.

* 1993 - the Bessie Coleman Library opened in Chicago.

* 1995 - the U.S. Post Office issued a commemorative stamp in her honor, the 18th stamp issued in its Black Heritage series.

* 2006 - inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

* 2013 - listed as Number 14 on Flying Magazine’s list of “51 Heroes of Aviation.”