Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In recognition of Black History Month, the legacy of the Howard Academy, located still on Chestnut Street, will be honored and celebrated on Feb. 16 at the Monticello Opera House from 6 to 8 p.m.

Howard Academy was the first school built with public funds for the education of children of color. The school opened its doors in 1936 and became the pulse of the African American community in Jefferson County.

It was more than a place of knowledge, it was a place of social grace, sports, culture and pride of the community.

This Saturday will be an evening of inspiration and reflection on this phenomenal institution and on Black History. There will also be dramatic re-enactments, special musical guests, movies and conversation, African American Trivia, deliciously prepared and soulful food and lots of doorprizes.

The Opera House is located at 185 W. Washington Street. Ticket cost is $25 per person, meal included. For more information and tickets call (850) 997-5209 or restorehowardacademy@

gmail.com.

Sponsored by HAERC.