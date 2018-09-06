Blood Drive Sept. 8

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.
American Legion Post 49 will host a Blood Drive on Saturday, September 8, in the Winn Dixie Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just look for the Big Red Bus!
All donors will receive a OneBlood tee-shirt and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, blood type, pulse and cholesterol screening.
Sign-up today at oneblood.org and mention code number 40815 or call Diane Avrett at (850) 491-1225 or Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 or ktfaircloth1@aol.com.
Bring your family and friends. Give Hope. Donate Blood!