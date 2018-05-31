Blueberry season is upon us!

Danielle Sprague, Jefferson County Extension

Blueberry season in the Florida Panhandle is in full swing!

Luckily, we don't have to search too far to find fresh, delicious blueberries because Jefferson County is home to several blueberry operations. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, be sure to check out and support some of our local u-pick blueberry farms. You won't be disappointed!

Blue Sky Farm

Located at 1180 Ashville Highway in Monticello, just three miles from the courthouse, Blue Sky Farm is owned and operated by Pete and Dana Crosby. Blue Sky Farm uses sustainable farming practices. They will be open every Saturday in June from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., except for Saturday, June 23, when they will be open for a fun-filled evening pick from 6 to 9 p.m. with a bonfire and food truck. Be sure to check out their website, bskyfarm.com and like their Facebook page, Blue Sky Berry Farm. They can also be reached at (850) 545-1780.

Green Meadows Farm

Located at 177 East Bluebird Road in Monticello. Green Meadows farm is owned and operated by Rodney and Deloris Green. The farm is USDA Certified Organic with exactly 2,528 blueberry plants and dozens of different rabbiteye blueberry varieties. They will be open June 1-2 from 7:30 a.m. until noon. During the month of June, they will be open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon, or until all of their berries have been harvested. Be sure to save room for some of their homemade blueberry ice cream! For more information, give them a call at (850) 997-4886 or check out their Facebook Page, Green Meadows Farm.

Blueberry Springs Farm

Located at 383 Wacissa Springs Road in Wacissa. Blueberry Springs Farm was established in 1989 by Jack and Teresa Krause. This year is their 27th harvest of rabbiteye blueberries. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. through July, or until the berries are gone. If you don't have time to pick your own blueberries, Blueberry Springs has them pre-picked and ready for sale as well. For more information, they can be reached at (850) 997-1238 or by visiting their Facebook page, Blueberry Springs Farm.

Myrtle Creek Farm

Located at 2184 Tram Road in Monticello. Myrtle Creek Farm is owned and operated by Scott and Jennifer Steele. Their farm has several varieties of rabbiteye and southern highbush blueberries. The farm will be open June 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, give them a call at (850) 997-0533 or visit their Facebook page, Myrtle Creek Farm.

Eco-logical Path Farm

Eco-logical Path Farm is a new farm owned and operated by Richard and Ashley Hotz. They currently have blueberries for purchase and not for u-pick, but hope to offer a u-pick option in the future. For more information, give them a call at (850) 997-6500.

No matter which blueberry farm you choose to visit, be sure to bring along plenty of water. You will want to stay hydrated as it gets hot quickly in the field. Be sure to wear closed toed shoes, a hat, sunscreen and insect repellent to protect yourself from the Florida elements! And last but not least, bring some extra cash. You'll want to purchase your blueberries of course, but it's likely the farm will have other farm fresh goodies for sale you won't want to miss out on!