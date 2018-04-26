Book Signing at Library on April 28

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Shaumese Latiahra will hold a book signing for her newest publication at the Jefferson County RJ Bailar Public Library on April 28. This, her first book, is self-published on Amazon and is now available on amazon.com.

The Saturday event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. and will include some poetry reading, food and a book giveaway. The cost of her book is just $10 and can be found on Amazon in print and as an eBook for $2.99.

She says that she always wanted to be a writer, publishing her first book of poetry in 2017 titled Unapologetically Me. She's very proud of this accomplishment. “It's a dream come true,” she said. “Every time I look at my book, I'm reminded that anything's possible.”

She started writing when she was a youngster, to cope with life in general and to help express herself. As she got older and began college, she put her writing on the back burner. She started writing again after a hurtful life experience. That's when a friend encouraged her to get away and write “unapologetically,” where the title of her book came from.

Unapologetically Me is her first book. She says that the reader “is really getting to read my diary.” The book is about her life, and the things she was experiencing at the time.

She chose to have her book signing at the library because as a writer, this was where it all began for her. She would come to the library to read, do work, or check out books. “It was my love for reading that fueled my desire to be a writer,” she says.

Shaumese is a native of Monticello and is the daughter of William and Leona Massey, residents of Monticello. She graduated from Jefferson County High School as valedictorian in 2007. She went on to FAMU and obtained a bachelor's in English and later a master's in New Media Journalism at Full Sail University. At this time, Shaumese is working on her next book of poetry; which will be a sequel to her current book.

For anyone interested in purchasing a book directly from her after the book signing, she may be reached at (850) 629-8577. For anyone wanting to stay connected, she has a Facebook business page for her books, and has posted videos on her page, to give more information and background on her first book.