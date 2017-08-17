Boots on Iwo Jima: Monticello Hero Raises Original Flag on Mount Suribachi

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A memorial service was held at the First Baptist Church in Monticello on Saturday, November 17, 1945, for Platoon Sgt. Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas, Jr., United States Marine Corps.

A hero of World War II, Thomas was one of the men who originally raised the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was killed during the battle which was still raging on March 3, 1945, one week before his 21st birthday.

A native of Tampa, Thomas was born in that city on March 10, 1924. His family moved to Monticello in 1930 and he was a graduate of Monticello High School. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Monticello.

Twenty years old when he raised the flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945 during the battle, the small flag was replaced by a larger one on a high staff. The raising of that flag became the subject of a famous photograph associated with the battle for the extinct volcano and with World War II itself. It was the official symbol of the seventh war loan for World War II.

While scrambling up the mount, a platoon of Marines carrying an American flag found a small piece of pipe which had been left behind by Japanese troops dispersed from Suribachi. Together, the platoon members, including Boots Thomas, attached the flag to the pipe and planted it in the ground. Marines fighting below looked up and saw the triumphant moment and cheered lustily for Thomas and the other men.

The moment of triumph was captured by Lou Lowrey, a photographer for Leatherneck magazine. Joe Rosenthal, another photographer, took the photographs of the second flag raising, which were published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 1945.

Thomas enlisted in the Marines at the tender age of 17. At the time of his enlistment, the Monticello hero was a freshman at Tri-State College in Angola, Ind.

Thomas confided in his friend, Jim Sledge, who would become a well-known Monticello dentist, that he knew he could pass all the entrance requirements to enter the Marines, except one – he was colorblind. Boots Thomas knew a way around this however; he would memorize the color chart for the Marines. He did so and became one of America’s heroes.

In 1981, the City of Monticello, Dr. Sledge and others, erected a memorial to Boots Thomas. On the memorial is an etching of the original photo taken by Lowrey.

Although Thomas’ contributions have been largely ignored by people outside Monticello and many times unknown even to those in the town, he has been recognized with having the John Wayne movie, The Sands of Iwo Jima, dedicated to him, through the efforts of Dr. Sledge. A character in the Clint Eastwood film, Flags of Our Fathers, was based on Thomas.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Thomas, Sr. At the time of his death, his mother, Martha Thomas; sister, Jean; and brother, Jack, survived him.