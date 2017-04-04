‘Boots’ Thomas book now onboard USS Iwo Jima

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc

It’s appropriate and befitting that a copy of a locally authored and produced book about hometown hero Sgt. Ernest ‘Boots’ Thomas should now be onboard the USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship named after the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Katrina Richardson, executive director of the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, recently took it upon herself to deliver a copy of the book, titled Call Me No Hero, to Lieutenant Commander George Roth of the USS Iwo Jima.

The book -- authored by Rebecca Sheats with significant input from Dr. Jim Sledge, Thomas’ boyhood friend, tells the story of the latter’s early years in Monticello, his boyhood antics, and his heroic actions in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Richardson explains the reasons for the book donation in a series of “sinces.”

“The point is trying to keep the Boots Thomas story alive by putting the book in the ship’s library,” she emailed. “Since he is from Monticello and buried here, since I have access to the Navy base, since the USS Iwo Jima is nearby, since the book was written by a local and Dr. Jim Sledge was a tremendous help – I thought it was a worthy trip – and also to help promote Monticello.”

As for her ability to get on the Naval Base Mayport in Jacksonville, FL, Richardson explains that she still has an ID card from her deceased husband, who was a retired U.S. Navy man.

“I set up an appointment in December to take the book but two days before my scheduled appointment the commander decided to take the ship out on maneuvers,” Richardson emailed. “This time it worked out. I took three of my grandchildren with me and they enjoyed the tour of the amphibious assault ship.”

In February 1945, the 3rd, 4th and 5th divisions of the 5th amphibious corps of the US Marines wrested control of the tiny island of Iwo Jima from more than 20,000 Japanese defenders. The epic battle, which lasted until March 26 when US forces finally secured the bloody piece of real estate, resulted in the deaths of 6,381 Americans and 20,000-plus Japanese.

One of the Marine causalities was Thomas, who eight days earlier had helped raised the first American Flag on Mount Suribachi, a historic event that was supplanted hours later by a second flag raising on the same spot by another group of Marines that AP photographer Joseph Rosenthal captured in his iconic WWII photograph.

Thomas was killed days later, just shy of his 21st birthday.

Call Me No Hero, subtitled “Two ordinary boys and a tale of honor and valor”, tells the story of Thomas, based on Dr. Sledge’s recollections and the innumerable letters that the two friends exchanged while Boots was in military camp and later in the Pacific Theatre.