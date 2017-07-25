I believe that a public meeting is exactly what it is designated to be....a Public Meeting. However, the last school board meeting I attended, I was asked if I was just bored at home. So obviously, some of the current board members believe that caring about the education of Jefferson County students is not a valid reason to attend board meetings. I realize I have been a thorn in the side, of elected members, after all I do not own a business in Jefferson County they can boycott, I am retired, so I am not trying to obtain a job so no hopes of damaging an interview. So, it rests on the fact I was frustrated in the lack of a quality education for so many students in Jefferson County and the total misuse of taxpayer monies to fund such a bleak education outcome for so many. So. Current board members, I will continue to attend meetings to keep you honest in your decisions, and it is not because I am BORED at home!!!!!!!

Becky Bryson,

the not so bored housewife