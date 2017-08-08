“Boredumb”

Reference made to editor's letter on July, 26th by Becky Bryson

Dear Editor,

I would like to commend Becky Bryson for her diligence and courage standing up to the school board. Let's turn our attention to the board. To insinuate this young lady only attends meetings because she's 'bored', is not only condescending and rude, it also clearly displays the attitude of this board. What you see is a microcosm of the same arrogant and elitist attitude in many of our leaders nationwide. Basically they are saying "We do not need your input," "We alone can make decisions for you because we are intellectually superior to you," and one more thing, "You're a moron." Just look around and don't be mystified how this prevailing attitude has affected our country as a whole. I have a little story, when I was in highschool, I was bored. I graduated with an overall grade of C-. The grades for the school board in recent years ranged from an F to a D. I have only one question for this board, ARE YOU BORED?

Lawrence Beger

Monticello, FL 32344

* Note to Becky: Think about galvanizing a group to officially take on the duty of a watchdog. I do realize there are many people in this county intimidated by the powers to be, so it will be difficult. The sole reason education is so poor in Jefferson County is simply that parents are not demanding excellence in large numbers. As the Watchdog, make your position official by reporting the content of the board meeting each month.